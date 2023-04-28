iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Lessened by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 138,310 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,558,000 after acquiring an additional 425,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,964,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,560,000 after acquiring an additional 214,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.25. The company had a trading volume of 655,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,281. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average is $105.91.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

