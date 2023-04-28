iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 128.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,876 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $34,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 14,815,451 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,069,000 after buying an additional 398,365 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,146,000 after buying an additional 310,865 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,274,000 after buying an additional 304,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,123,000 after buying an additional 276,089 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $154.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,853. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

