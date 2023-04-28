iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,135,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,607,000 after buying an additional 114,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 574,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 452,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.74. The stock had a trading volume of 34,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $250.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.10.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

