iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $364,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $110.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,495. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.90.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

