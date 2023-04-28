iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of IYH stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.81. 11,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,252. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

