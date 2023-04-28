ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ITT

ITT Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $83.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average is $83.20. ITT has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $95.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

