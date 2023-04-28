Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.46

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.46 and traded as high as C$15.96. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at C$15.85, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 8.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.91.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

