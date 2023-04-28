IXICO (LON:IXI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.59

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.59 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.24), with a volume of 37,759 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.54. The company has a market capitalization of £9.31 million, a PE ratio of 962.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.33.

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study.

