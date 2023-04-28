JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.76. 135,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 510,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $364,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,099,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,030,959.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Towle & Co purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,456,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,240,000 after purchasing an additional 875,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $7,316,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,128,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,372,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 631,887 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

