Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.55

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and traded as high as $48.64. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $48.62, with a volume of 1,121 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. AlphaValue raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €24.10 ($26.78) to €24.80 ($27.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Featured Stories

