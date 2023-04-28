JMP Securities Trims Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Target Price to $65.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IART. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.17.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of IART stock opened at $55.22 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 595.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

See Also

