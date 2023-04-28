JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Libra Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

ESGD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,675. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.14. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

