JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.09. 39,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,117. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $72.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
