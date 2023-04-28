JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.09. 39,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,117. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $72.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.