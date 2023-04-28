JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.69. 150,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,257. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

