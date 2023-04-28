JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 192.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,445 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 65,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,180. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

