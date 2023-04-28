JNBA Financial Advisors Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,694 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,246. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

