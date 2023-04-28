JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,559 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $591,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

JHEM traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,676. The stock has a market cap of $702.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.