JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after acquiring an additional 928,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,453,000 after acquiring an additional 608,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,094,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $106.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average of $81.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.