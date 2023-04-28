JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 39,967 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,967 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.0% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.57% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,708. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $57.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.