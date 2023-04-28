JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 349 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Novartis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Novartis by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,384,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $102.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,305. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $217.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.80.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 69.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.89.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

