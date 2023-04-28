JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 939 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 87,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,757. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $76.11.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
