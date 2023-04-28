John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-9% (implying $569.4-591.1 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $589.20 million. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.00-5.50 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE JBT traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.95. The stock had a trading volume of 51,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.67. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $32,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,447.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $95,787. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Stories

