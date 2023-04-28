John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion. John Bean Technologies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.10-$1.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

JBT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.63 and a 200 day moving average of $99.67. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $126.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $30,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $95,787. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Articles

