John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.31% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHSC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 985.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 64,420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 34,452 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000.

Shares of JHSC traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

