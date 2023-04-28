Joshua Horowitz Acquires 6,244 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) Director Joshua Horowitz bought 6,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $16,671.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,202.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Joshua Horowitz acquired 14,000 shares of Barnwell Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $37,940.00.

BRN opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Barnwell Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:BRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 29.07%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnwell Industries’s payout ratio is 8.22%.

BRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnwell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRN. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

