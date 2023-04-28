JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Stock Position Reduced by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 1,001.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBRE stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.58. The company has a market capitalization of $865.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.90.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

