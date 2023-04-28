JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target to GBX 1,159

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,159 ($14.47) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,365 ($17.05) to GBX 1,500 ($18.73) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,469 ($18.35) to GBX 1,430 ($17.86) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,290 ($16.11) to GBX 1,360 ($16.99) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,375.67.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Price Performance

STJPF remained flat at $14.53 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.