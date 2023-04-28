Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,600 shares, a growth of 1,150.2% from the March 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.15. 36,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,803. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $14.69.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3219 per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. Julius Bär Gruppe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.40%.
Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded by Raymond Julius Baer in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
