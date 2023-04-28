JUST Price Reaches $0.0256 on Exchanges (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, JUST has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $227.59 million and $13.68 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST was first traded on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JUST is just.network/#.

JUST Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency created by the TRON Foundation for the JUST DeFi platform, a decentralized finance platform on the TRON blockchain. JST is used as the native currency for stablecoins, lending, borrowing, and staking, and allows users to participate in governance decisions. JST can also be traded on exchanges and held as a store of value.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

