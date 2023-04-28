Kellogg (NYSE:K) Plans $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
Kellogg has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Kellogg has a dividend payout ratio of 54.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kellogg to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.
Kellogg Stock Performance
NYSE:K traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,389. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average is $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.
Insider Activity at Kellogg
In other Kellogg news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Kellogg
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 35.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
