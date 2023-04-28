Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 318,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 403,620 shares.The stock last traded at $49.50 and had previously closed at $52.08.
KMPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James upgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.89.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently -26.27%.
In other news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at $67,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,701,000 after buying an additional 182,998 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kemper by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,866,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,447,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kemper by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,684,000 after buying an additional 65,674 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,963,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,066,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
