Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.16. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.52 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 17.35%. Research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.