Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 2,537 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.72. The company had a trading volume of 305,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,806. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.28. The stock has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.00.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.