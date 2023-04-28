Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 7,199 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,652 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 240,707 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after acquiring an additional 24,714 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $113.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $113.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

