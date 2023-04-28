Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Decreases Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,036,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,037.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,666,062.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $38,813.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,037.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,666,062.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,117 shares of company stock worth $1,607,327 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.18. 127,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,544. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.62.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.87%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.