Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 207,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 113,509 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 306.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.82. 664,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,099. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.35%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.