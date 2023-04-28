Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $83.07. The stock had a trading volume of 547,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,482. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average of $88.72.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.