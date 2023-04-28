Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.5% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

ADI stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $177.33. 901,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,085. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.