Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $6.61 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.7% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $463.74. 164,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,279. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $479.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.90. The company has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

