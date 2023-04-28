Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Increases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates comprises about 1.3% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 41,408.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 61,285 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 255,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.10. 146,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,276. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.62. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

