Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 758 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,238,920,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,168,000 after buying an additional 71,113 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,540,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,618,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.89.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.05. The stock had a trading volume of 784,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,284. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.97. The stock has a market cap of $360.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

