Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 95,114 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 95,114 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,480,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,936,873. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

