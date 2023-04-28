Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Announces Earnings Results

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Keurig Dr Pepper updated its FY23 guidance to $1.78-1.80 EPS.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance
Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,819,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,748,619. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83.
Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.
Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on KDP shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
Featured Stories
