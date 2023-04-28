KeyCorp Increases PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $169.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PPG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.74.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

PPG stock opened at $138.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $145.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

