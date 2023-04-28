KeyCorp Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $260.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.88.

NYSE V opened at $229.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $430.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 51.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

