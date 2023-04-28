Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,257,681,000 after acquiring an additional 115,259 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,565,000 after buying an additional 339,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,384,000 after buying an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,343,000 after buying an additional 189,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,417,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,077,000 after buying an additional 84,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.27. 544,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,647. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.