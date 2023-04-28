Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $141.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.17. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.