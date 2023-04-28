Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Keystone Law Group Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at GBX 452.50 ($5.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 490.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 460.40. Keystone Law Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 400 ($5.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 750 ($9.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £141.95 million, a PE ratio of 2,154.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Keystone Law Group alerts:

Keystone Law Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $5.20. Keystone Law Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,619.05%.

About Keystone Law Group

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.