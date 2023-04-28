Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.38.

Several research firms have commented on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,148,000 after purchasing an additional 49,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $350,235,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after acquiring an additional 811,897 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,628,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,812,000 after acquiring an additional 190,420 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KRC opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $74.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

