Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:KCDMY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. 5,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,071. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0993 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

